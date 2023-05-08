‘It Is Emotional’: Kayleigh McEnany Opens Up About Her Own Mastectomy To Argue Against Sex Change Procedures For Kids

Fox News anchor Kayleigh McEnany told the “emotional” story of undergoing a double mastectomy in 2018 to protect against breast cancer while hosting “Fox News Tonight.”

McEnany addressed a bill, SB 14, introduced in the Texas legislature that intends to ban sex change surgeries, including mastectomies and vasectomies, for children. The program’s guest anchor opened up about undergoing a mastectomy after discovering she had a BRCA mutation that put her at high risk of developing breast cancer.

“The rights of transgender people — that is not what this is about at all. We are talking about children. Children having life changing operations that are irreversible,” McEnany said.

She pointed to a Washington Poll finding that 68% of Americans oppose children between the ages of 10 and 14 having access to puberty blockers, and criticized a Democrat-led bill making it legal for doctors to perform sterilizations, puberty blockers and hormone procedures on children without parental consent.

“Let me be very clear,” McEnany continued. “Even when you are doing a mastectomy for life-saving purposes, the surgery is life- altering, it is permanent, it cannot be undone, and it is emotional. I would know, because I had this very procedure to save me from a genetic mutation that put me at an 84% chance of breast cancer.”

“It took me 10 years, a decade, to build up the strength and the courage to have this surgery which saved me from the prospect of breast cancer and I’ll never forget the day of my surgery,” she added.

“Just before going to the operating table was the first time that I saw my father shed tears, but together, my mom, my dad and I prayed and only by the strength of God and the support of my family was I able to do it,” she continued. “As a mother to a sweet three-year-old girl, I hope my daughter does not have to endure the same journey I did. I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone.”

She described the decision to undergo a mastectomy as “difficult” and not one to be made by a child “in the firm grasp of state government.” (RELATED: ‘That’s Child Abuse’: Sen. Cruz Condemns ‘Horrific’ Transgender Procedures Reportedly Done On Minors At Texas Hospital)

“No blue governor will ever love my child the way that I do. No liberal state should sanction my child losing a piece of herself. Yet that’s exactly what Democrats are enabling,” she said.

Project Veritas released a video in early April which allegedly showed that Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas, is performing sex-change operations and other transitioning procedures on children as young as eight and nine years old. Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Friday that his office is opening an investigation into the medical center for allegedly performing the procedures on children.