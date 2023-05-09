‘Why Should I Even Answer The Question’: Biden Snaps At Reporter Asking About Speaker McCarthy’s Spending Cuts

President Joe Biden snapped at a reporter Tuesday who asked about his attempted negotiations with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy regarding a debt ceiling deal.

McCarthy, along with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, met with Biden at the White House to discuss negotiations in order to raise the debt ceiling and avoid default by June 1. House Republicans proposed the 320-page legislation titled the “Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023,” which consists of cutting spending to student loans, “green giveaways” and proposals to add more agents to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The reporter questioned Biden on McCarthy’s allegation that he did not give a straight answer to whether the White House would agree to any spending cuts.

“Speaker McCarthy said that he has asked you numerous times if there was anywhere in the federal budget for cuts, and he did not get an answer. So is there—” the reporter began.

“He got a specific answer,” Biden interjected. “He got a specific answer again today.”

“Which is what?” the reporter asked.

“You didn’t listen either so why should I even answer the question?” the president snapped. “I — we cut the deficit by $160 billion, billion, b-i-l-l-i-o-n dollars on the Medicare deal. We cut the deficit by raising the tax on people making 55 corporations, it made $40 billion to 15% percent and the list goes on.” (RELATED: Reporter Presses KJP On Why Biden Is ‘Holding A Movie Night’ Amid Illegal Immigration, Debt Limit, Mass Shooting)

“But in terms of what he [McCarthy] is proposing, is there any room for negotiation?” the reporter pressed.

“What’s he proposing? Did he tell you?” the president asked. “No, no, I’m not being facetious. Did he tell you what he’s proposing?”

The reporter said McCarthy referenced the proposed legislation which has received major opposition from congressional Democrats and the White House. Biden accused the bill of not being transparent in which aspects of the federal deficit it plans to slash funding for.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused the legislation of cutting funding for schools, veterans’ benefits, and healthcare, and claimed at Tuesday’s press briefing that Republicans want to “hold the American economy hostage” by “threatening” default.

The meeting between the president and top congressional leaders witnessed very little success in negotiating a deal for raising the debt ceiling. McCarthy said the accomplishment was meeting with the president at all, and said they plan to sit down again later this week.

“I would hope that he would be willing to negotiate for the next two weeks so we can actually solve this problem and not take America [to] the brink,” McCarthy said after the meeting.