CNBC Anchor Throws Cold Water On Claims Biden Is ‘Cutting The Deficit’ More Than Any Other President

CNBC’s Rick Santelli threw cold water Tuesday on President Joe Biden’s claims of slashing the deficit more than any other president during an appearance on MSNBC.

Santelli was discussing the market and the impending debt limit, saying that if a default happened, “maybe that [would be] only way to wrest the checkbook away from these people.”

Santelli then took aim at Biden, saying he doesn’t understand how the president gets away with talking about slashing the deficit “more than any other president in history … because, under his term, it’s gone up more than any other amount in history! So any cut would qualify you know, we’re sending very mixed messages to all the young people in the world that probably don’t understand exactly what’s being handed off to them.” (RELATED: Biden Administration Has Already Spent Nearly $1 Trillion In The 2023 Fiscal Year, CBO Report Says)

“Whether it’s this administration or any administration, they’re not being honest about the debt we’re carrying and the Fed, our central bank, is certainly out to lunch when it comes to underscoring how debt kills growth and they can’t even weigh in on it. They kept interest rates so low for so long, and yet they can’t be more honest about how this explosion in debt is going to be a killer of growth for all generations to follow,” he added.

Biden is slated to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday to discuss the debt ceiling and looming default. Republicans passed legislation that would raise the debt ceiling while also slashing future federal spending but Biden and the Democrats have refused to negotiate and have instead called for a clean debt ceiling raise.