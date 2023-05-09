Federal Authorities Move To Clear Dem-Run City’s Streets Of Migrants Amid Surge In Illegal Immigration

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will start arresting illegal migrants on the streets of El Paso, Texas, ahead of the end of Title 42, a Trump-era border policy, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The illegal migrants captured by federal authorities will be processed for either Title 42 or removal proceedings under Title 8, which often takes years to adjudicate, DHS said. Title 42 is set to end May 11, and, in anticipation of a potential surge in migrants crossing the border, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser recently declared a state of emergency. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol Migrant Processing Centers Are Already Over Capacity Days Before Trump-Era Policy Ends)

“They are activating 200 more National Guard soldiers so they could pull the agents from the line for this,” a Border Patrol agent familiar with the operation, who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly, told the DCNF.

Many migrants who crossed the southern border illegally and didn’t get apprehended are sheltering at and around Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Paso. DHS said it will be respectful of areas deemed sanctuaries for illegal migrants and not make arrests in those areas.

Driving through downtown El Paso, where now 2500 people have amassed outside Sacred Heart Church and spread into the surrounding blocks. Last night, the city shut down vehicular traffic due to the volume of people.#ElPaso pic.twitter.com/IvdewBFpmW — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) May 8, 2023

“Enforcement operations in these areas are highly criticized by communities and sympathizers who intentionally bait Border Patrol agents into use of force scenarios. The situation in El Paso is a prime example of what’s to occur as the number of illegal aliens increases in local sanctuary areas,” a DHS official, who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly, told the DCNF.

El Paso has seen the most migrant encounters, with more than 265,000, so far in fiscal year 2023 across all border sectors.

Lessee’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

