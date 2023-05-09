Major City’s School District Reveals That A Staggeringly Low Number Of Its Students Are Proficient In Math

Only 17% of third through eighth grade students in Philadelphia School District met math grade level expectations in the 2021-2022 school year, according to a Monday district scorecard.

Of third through eighth graders in Philadelphia School District, the eighth largest school system in the county, 34% were proficient in English in the 2021-2022 school year, according to a district scorecard. In 2012-2013, 47% of third through eighth graders met math grade-level expectations, showing a 30% drop in proficiency among students in the last decade. (RELATED: Biden Admin, Media Blamed Anti-CRT Efforts And ‘Book Banning’ For Learning Losses. Experts Say That’s ‘Nonsense’)

Approximately 37% of fourth through eighth grade students were proficient in science during the 2021-2022 school year, showing a 3% drop in scores prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scorecard showed.

Moreover, in the 2021-2022 school year, one out every five students attended school less than 80% of the year, the scorecard showed.

The district is aiming to have 65% of third through eighth graders meet reading grade-level expectations and 52% of those students meet math proficiency levels by 2026, according to the School District of Philadelphia’s Board of Education goals sheet.

Nationwide, students are suffering significant learning loss; just 13% of eighth graders’ met U.S. history grade-level expectations in 2022. Reading levels in K-12 schools recorded their largest drop on record in 2022.

Through an analysis of 150 Baltimore City Schools, 23 did not have a single student meet math grade-level expectations in 2022. Through the 2021-2022 school year, of 649 Chicago Public Schools, 22 schools had zero students who met grade level expectations for reading while no students were proficient in math in 33 schools.

Philadelphia School District did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

