‘Our Stores Cannot Continue’: NYC’s Grocers Beg City Officials To Crack Down On Shoplifting Epidemic

A group representing over 4,000 grocers in New York City has asked the state legislature to pass stricter laws preventing shoplifting, and wants jail time for those who assault retail employees.

Collective Action to Protect our Stores (CAPS) is lobbying for legislation after shoplifting in the city increased by 81% through the first quarter of 2023, the New York Post reported. The rise in shoplifting has caused some stores to lock up their products, which has caused sales to drop up to 20%, according to Axios.

To combat this, CAPS is requesting multiple legislative changes, such as dedicated NYPD officers for retail theft, lower standards for felony theft and enhancements for attacking a retail store employee.

“A rise in larceny cases has hit independent supermarkets hard,” reads an open letter from CAPS. “We have been assaulted, terrorized, and our physical and mental health jeopardized,” it continues.

The majority of retail thefts are done by a few bad actors, the group says. In 2022, a little over 300 people committed 30% of New York City’s retail thefts, according to a statement provided by CAPS.

The group is pleading with legislators to make assaulting a retail employee a class D felony, which would subject them to bail.

“We’re asking Albany, pleading with Albany … ‘Change your mind on bail,’” said Nelson Eusebio, head of CAPS, to the New York Post.

“Our stores cannot continue like this,” said Eusebio. “We are part of your community. We need you to support us.”

SEE IT: this is why we need to protect retail workers, and we need to protect them now. https://t.co/gql2e3dMwI — Collective Action to Protect our Stores (@capsnyc2023) March 10, 2023

In response, some New York legislators have introduced bills to protect retail workers. The Retail Workers Protection Act (A5260A) is sponsored by Assembly Member Manny De Los Santos, and would make assaulting a retail worker a class D felony. (RELATED: Flagship REI In Portland Announces Impending Closure, Citing ‘Crime’ And ‘Safety’ Issues)

“With shoplifting and theft on the rise, we need to deter crime and ensure that our retail workers are protected when they clock into work,” said state Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton.

A separate bill would charge habitual shoplifters with grand larceny.

