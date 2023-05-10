US Embassy Issues Security Alert After Violent Protests Rock Capital City

The U.S. Embassy in Pakistan alerted Americans to remain vigilant after the Pakistani government’s May 9 arrest of the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan sparked violence in Islamabad.

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad suspended all consular activities for the rest of the week on May 10 and warned Americans to stay alert. In the same alert, the embassy restricted the movement of staff and warned Americans to prepare for contingency communications if cellphone service is disrupted, according to the Department of State. (RELATED: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Arrested)

Security forces tried to restore order in cities across Pakistan a day after supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan attacked important state buildings and damaged vehicles to protest his arrest https://t.co/ezHxSDThHc pic.twitter.com/fySftpvKlI — Reuters (@Reuters) May 10, 2023

Khan’s arrest prompted his supporters to attack government buildings and destroy police vehicles, according to Reuters. Pakistani police forces arrested hundreds of supporters and shut down social media and mobile communications in an attempt to restore order, according to Reuters

Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau arrested Khan on several charges, including corruption, according to The Associated Press. Khan is currently in custody, according to Reuters.

Khan alleged U.S. involvement when Pakistan voted him out of power in April 2022, according to the AP. “I will not accept an imposed government,” Khan said during his 2022 ouster, according to the AP.

The U.S. Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, issued alerts before the full-scale evacuation on April 23. On April 15, the Embassy had warned Americans to “be aware of your surroundings” and “monitor local media for updates.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.