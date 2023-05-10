‘Here To Stay’: Trans Surfer Competing With Women Doubles Down Amid Backlash

Transgender surfer Sasha Jane Lowerson defended competing in female athletic competitions as new rule changes in the league spark boycotts from some athletes.

Surfing star Bethany Hamilton announced she would boycott the World Surfing League (WSL) after the group allowed transgender athletes to compete in female sports.

“While I address this issue, I want to be clear, I strive to have love for all of mankind, regardless of any differences,” Hamilton said. “But this concerns me as a professional athlete that has been competing in the World Surf League events for the past 15 plus years. And I feel that I must speak up and I must stand up for those in position that feel that they cannot say something about this.” (RELATED: North Dakota Law Says Teachers Don’t Have To Use ‘Preferred Pronouns’)

“I think many of the girls currently on tour are not in support with this new rule and they fear being ostracized if they speak up … so, here I go.”

Surfer Bethany Hamilton says she won’t compete against transgender women. pic.twitter.com/mi9BpwMFlZ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 7, 2023

Lowerson, however, doubled down, claiming a right to compete against women in a statement.

“It would reflect in how I would compete. I would either go out and be mind-numb and not even catch waves. Or put really good scores on the board because I would have blocked it out. That was quite hard.”

Lowerson praised WSL for their rule change.

“I believe they’ve done a good job so far,” Lowerson said. “Trans athletes are here and here to stay.”