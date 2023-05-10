Trans ‘Sissy Porn’ Enthusiast Wins Pulitzer Prize

Andrea Long Chu, a transgender writer who has admitted to changing genders due to pornography use, won a Pulitzer prize for cultural criticism Monday.

Chu, who is male and identifies as a transgender woman, has written that the “barest essentials” of “femaleness” are “an open mouth, an expectant asshole, blank, blank eyes” and described femaleness as “defined by self-negation” including “any psychic operation in which the self is sacrificed to make room for the desires of another.” Chu has also written about sissy porn, a category of pornography in which men are forced into feminine sex roles, conceding that “sissy porn did make me trans.”

The Pulitzer committee awarded Chu $15,000 for “book reviews that scrutinize authors as well as their works, using multiple cultural lenses to explore some of society’s most fraught topics,” citing five pieces of literary criticism from 2022.

Chu’s writing has been subject to criticism for its portrayal of women and for its emphasis on pornography and masturbation. In the book “Females,” Chu reduces the meaning of the female to hypersexual stereotypes.

“I transitioned for gossip and compliments, lipstick and mascara, for crying at the movies, for being someone’s girlfriend,” Chu wrote. “For feeling hot, for getting hit on by butches, for that secret knowledge of which dykes to watch out for, for Daisy Dukes, bikini tops, and all the dresses, and, my god, for the breasts.”

Chu acknowledged the prize on Twitter but did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

