Wife, Two Sons Arrested After Father Found Murdered In Family Driveway

A man’s two sons and one of their wives are facing charges after he was found murdered in the driveway of their family home in April.

William “Bill” Hitchcock Jr., 63, was discovered dead from a gunshot wound in his Elizabethton, TN, driveway by a group of fishermen on April 1, according to the Southwest Journal. After a more than month-long investigation into the homicide, Hitchcock’s two sons were indicted on murder charges, according to a Facebook press release from Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Alexander Hitchcock, 31, and Joshua Elliott Hitchcock, 25, were indicted on first-degree murder charges, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and tampering with evidence. Jacob’s wife, Britney Diane Hitchcock, 35, was also arrested for submitting a false report in connection with the investigation of her father-in-law, the press release noted.

“During the course of the investigation, Bill Hitchcock’s sons, Jacob Hitchcock and Joshua Hitchcock, were developed as suspects,” Sheriff Mike Fraley said in the press release. “On Monday morning investigators presented their findings to the Carter County Grand Jury, which handed down the indictments charging the brothers with first-degree murder and an indictment charging Jacob’s wife Britney Hitchcock with filing a false report.” (RELATED: REPORT: Coroner Says He Cried, Couldn’t Eat For A Week In Most Heinous Crime He’s Ever Seen)

Reports suggest that the sons murdered their father after discovering the home they were set to inherit was listed for sale, according to WCYB. Despite the arrests, the investigation remains ongoing.