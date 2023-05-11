REPORT: College Athlete Flees US After Being Charged With Rape

A college athlete has reportedly fled the United States after a fellow student filed charges against him, alleging he raped her in her dorm room in Aug. 2022.

Benjamin Dennis Kai Smyth, 19, a Canadian attending the University of Utah, reportedly returned to Canada after sexual assault charges were filed against him in the 3rd District Court May 8, according to Gephardt Daily. Smyth, a member of the school’s swimming and diving team, was reportedly suspended from all team activities in February when Utah Athletics officials learned of the allegations against him, the outlet stated.

“On February 16 we were made aware of a serious allegation involving a member of our men’s swimming and diving program. Upon being notified by the University’s Office of Equal Opportunity (OEO) of a pending investigation, Ben Smyth was immediately suspended on Feb. 20 from all team activities,” a statement from Utah Athletics read, according to Gephardt Daily.

“We take matters of this type very seriously, and have continued to monitor the situation. We will not have further comment as this matter proceeds through the legal process,” the statement continued.

University of Utah diver on the lam after being charged with rape: report https://t.co/JP1VLyIjr3 pic.twitter.com/LzYK65KirA — New York Post (@nypost) May 11, 2023



Law enforcement officials state that the alleged victim met Smyth while she was reading a book in the common area of her dorm building on Aug. 16, 2022. After exchanging contact information, the victim alleged that Smyth texted her and appeared at her door after learning that her roommates were out for the evening. He proposed a game of Truth or Dare and asked about her sexual history, the outlet stated, citing the charging documents.

Smyth then allegedly began kissing the woman,“pushing her shoulders to lay her down on the floor,” despite her repeated pleas for him to stop. Smyth allegedly continued his advances, sexually assaulting and raping her, the Gephardt Daily reported, citing the charging documents. (RELATED: Jury Finds 20-Year Veteran Of Police Force Guilty Of Raping Suspects, Witnesses)

When approached by police after the incident, Smyth reportedly denied knowing the victim initially, but later admitted to police that he had had sexual intercourse with her. However, he maintained that the sex was consensual, the outlet stated. When law enforcement officials attempted to serve Smyth with a temporary protective order, they discovered he had packed up his belongings and moved out, the Gephardt Daily reported. A private investigator informed University of Utah police Smyth had returned to Canada, the outlet stated.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Smyth who is facing three felony charges of rape, forcible sodomy, and forcible sexual abuse, according to the Gephardt Daily.