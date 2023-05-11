CNN Analyst Claims Massive Surge Of Illegal Immigration Under Biden Has Nothing To Do With Him

A CNN analyst claimed on Thursday that President Joe Biden was not responsible for the surge of illegal immigration since January 2021, saying it was “driven” by conditions in Central and South America.

“It is important for people to understand the reason why there’s such a rush of immigration is not driven by Joe Biden,” Margaret Talev told “Inside Politics” host John King. “It’s driven by very difficult circumstances in South and Central America. But how you handle people at the border does matter. The U.S. has to get this situation under control.” (RELATED: Dem Rep: Without Illegal Immigrants, ‘Nobody’ Would Be ‘Cleaning Up In The Hospitals’)

Over 1.2 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021, while Fox News reported that 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022.

WATCH:

The Biden administration announced on Jan. 31 that the U.S. would end the use of Title 42, a public-health measure used by the Trump administration to expel illegal immigrants, on May 11. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas predicted during testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee at an April 18 hearing that there would be a surge of migrants after Title 42 expired.

“There are two ways to look at immigration. One is that in inflationary period where it’s hard to find people, there could be an appetite for a pipeline of controlled short-term immigration. That’s not happening. And then you actually do have a crisis at the border, Talev said.

“There are thousands of people every week who don’t have a pathway to come into the country coming into the country anyway,” Talev continued. “Donald Trump in that town hall did not rule out if he were to be reelected, separating children and their parents again. He did not rule that out.”

