Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
US

Trump Just Reminded Everyone Why He Was So Hard To Handle In 2016

ANALYSIS
Screen Shot 2023-05-11 at 5.23.28 PM

Screenshot/Twitter/TheColumbiaBugle

Sarah Weaver Social Issues Reporter
Font Size:

Former President Donald Trump’s performance at the CNN Town Hall on Wednesday night was classic Trump. Even Politico ran a headline that could be easily mistaken for a Trump campaign press release. Under the headline, “How Trump Dominated CNN,” Politico placed a picture of the former president against an American flag at a rally, raising a triumphant fist to the crowd.