Jake Paul Challenges Conor McGregor To Fight Ahead Of Huge Boxing Match Against Nate Diaz

Jake Paul has a boxing match scheduled for Aug. 5 against Nate Diaz, but he’s already trying to book another fight, and not just any fight — Paul is going for one of the legends in UFC.

Paul, who has a record of 6-1 (4 KOs) in his boxing career, told TMZ Sports he wants to fight Conor McGregor. Yes, “The Notorious” Conor McGregor.

“I’m going to knock [Diaz] out, do what Conor couldn’t do,” said Paul. “And then Conor’s going to have no choice (but) to make the biggest fight in combat sports, which would be me versus him, as long as his boss [UFC president Dana White] and his dad lets him do it.”

It’s assumed that Paul is referring to Diaz being McGregor’s dad because Diaz defeated the Irishman in an Aug. 2016 UFC fight via submission.

Michael Babcock of TMZ went on to ask Paul if a potential bout with McGregor would happen as a boxing match, with Paul replying “for sure.” But things got even more interesting when Paul offered another option.

“Or, we could do two-part series,” said Paul. “One boxing, one MMA and [Professional Fighters League]. Make it happen, no problem.”

Paul then extended an invite to McGregor to watch his boxing match against Diaz.

“He’s always, always welcome,” said Paul. “He can see his dad, Nate Diaz, who beat his a–, in the ring and he can see who’s about to beat his a–.” (RELATED: Outright Chaos Breaks Out In Toronto-Montreal Game As Fans Brawl In Stands And Supporter Slings Megaphone At Kaye)

“I know he’s tough, so I get that side of things,” said Paul about Diaz. “But I just know I’m going to out-box him on August 5th and show the world that I can knock him out like Conor McGregor couldn’t do. And then, I want Conor after that.”

Paul and Diaz — who fought McGregor twice in UFC — are booked for an eight-round boxing match at 185 pounds.

