Truck Driver Rescued From Kenyan Crocodile-Infested Waters After Sudden Flash Flood

Two pilot brothers rescued a trapped truck driver from the flood waters of the Kenyan Sabaki River on Wednesday.

The truck driver was crossing a causeway when a sudden flash flood hit, pushing the tanker to its side. He was left clinging to the truck for six-and-a-half hours in turbulent, crocodile-infested waters waiting for rescuers. When the flood waters didn’t subside, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust used its helicopter as a last resort, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust said in a press release.

The rescuers, Taru Carr-Hartley, 22, and his brother Ronan, 20, are wildlife conservation fliers, who typically rescue elephants and rhinos, reported SA People News.

“It became a dangerous situation for the driver, who was alone at the time, but I think there was a second gentleman in the truck, but by the time it got stuck, he had managed to get out, but the driver stayed in to help pull it out, and obviously he did not expect it to rise too quickly,” Taru told the outlet.

“As they flew closer they were relieved to see the driver still hanging on but the water had pushed the tanker onto its side smashing the windscreen and engulfing the cabin, and time was running out,” said the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

Wednesday’s rescue from a slightly different perspective. James, the tanker driver, spent 7 harrowing hours surrounded by swirling floodwaters which rose so quickly, the vehicle had been pushed off the causeway & tipped sideways. If you missed this story: https://t.co/Z8v1Jz9R5i pic.twitter.com/f0A95cpA2i — Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@SheldrickTrust) May 5, 2023

Taru hovered the helicopter just six inches above the trucker, while Ronan grabbed the trucker’s hand, according to the press release. Once the truck driver was on the ground, land-based rescuers helped with the rest, reported SA News.

“Working in conservation means being ready to answer the call, whatever it may be. Today, our Aerial Unit saved a life. Who knows what tomorrow will bring!” wrote Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in the press release.