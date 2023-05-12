Jury Finds ‘Doomsday Mom’ Guilty Of Murdering Her Children, Plotting To Kill Husband’s Ex-Wife

Lori Vallow Daybell, known as the ‘Doomsday Mom,’ was found guilty Friday on three conspiracy charges and two murder charges in the deaths of her children.

Vallow Daybell was convicted on two first-degree murder charges and conspiracy charges in the deaths of her children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow. She was also convicted for conspiracy related the death of husband Chad Daybell’s ex-wife Tammy Daybell, per CNN.

Vallow Daybell was convicted on an additional charge of grand theft on the suspicion that she obtained social security survivor benefits on behalf of her children, according to the May 2021 indictment. (RELATED: Four People Face First-Degree Murder Charges For Shooting Of Police Officer)

Lori Vallow Daybell married her ex-husband Charles Vallow in 2006, after she had Tylee in a previous marriage. The pair adopted JJ in 2014 and friends described her as “patient,” making her an ideal mother for the autistic child, according to CBS News.

Relatives noticed that things changed when Vallow Daybell began reading books by doomsday author Chad Daybell the outlet continued. The pair met in 2018 and Vallow Daybell’s friends said they overheard Chad and Lori talking about “zombies” and “dark spirits.” Lori’s former friend said she began referring to her husband Charles as a “demon,” according to CBS News.

In September 2019, Tylee Ryan had vanished, and one of Lori’s friends attested that Lori referred to Tylee as a “zombie,” according to CBS. Later in the month, JJ Vallow was taken by Lori’s brother Alex Cox after she reportedly referred to him as a “zombie,” CBS News said.

Authorities searched Charles Daybell’s backyard in June 2020 and found both JJ and Tylee’s bodies buried in shallow graves, CBS reported.

Authorities alleged that Lori Vallow Daybell, “did encourage and espouse religious beliefs for the purpose of justifying,” the death of Tammy Dybell, the indictment says. People familiar with Vallow Daybell referred to her as a doomsday cult member with extreme religious beliefs according to CNN.

Lori Vallow Daybell will face life in prison when she is sentenced, the outlet reported.