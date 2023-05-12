School District Hit With Federal Lawsuit After Child Was Allegedly Forced To Read Pornographic Script For A Grade

Two Nevada parents whose 15-year-old was allegedly forced to read a pornographic script during class filed a federal lawsuit against the Clark County School District (CCSD) on Thursday.

In March 2022, the teenager was allegedly assigned to read a sexually explicit monologue, which had been written by another student and edited by the teacher, in front of the class for a grade. When the teen’s mother attempted to bring her concerns to the school district and share the monologue during a meeting, her microphone was cut because the language was “profane and improper for a public school board meeting,” according to the complaint.

The parents, Candra and Terrell Evans, filed a lawsuit in state court in January. Now, the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) is stepping in to represent the family in a federal lawsuit against the district, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada on Thursday.

“I don’t love you. It’s not you, it’s just (looks down) your d***. I don’t like your d*** or any d*** in that case,” part of the monologue, which the ACLJ edited for profanity, says. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: School District Sued Over Policy That Allegedly Punishes Students For ‘Misgendering’ People)

“I’ve tried to look at it from all different perspectives, but the truth is, I’m a f***ing lesbian,” it continues.

A mom in @ClarkCountySch reads from a graphic assignment her daughter was required to do. Her mic then gets cut off because it’s inappropriate for a public discussion. Adults can’t handle hearing this content yet they readily give it to kids in school. How does it make sense? pic.twitter.com/GFP1bGhNlg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 17, 2022



The district violated the student’s First Amendment rights by compelling her to read an explicit monologue and also violated her mother’s rights by refusing to allow her to read the monologue during the board meeting, the lawsuit argues.

After the mom’s public comment at the school board meeting attracted national attention from a Libs of TikTok post, the district said it was “investigating the circumstances surrounding a class assignment consisting of a student-generated writing exercise that produced content not conducive to student instruction.”

ACLJ and CCSD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

