‘Do You Want Me To Say That?’: GOP Rep Gets Testy With CNN Host After She Cuts Him Off Mid-Thought

Republican Texas Rep. Pete Sessions got into a testy exchange with CNN’s Poppy Harlow on Friday after she cut him off mid-thought while discussing the debt ceiling.

President Joe Biden and congressional leaders postponed their scheduled meeting on the debt ceiling to next week as Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Democrats remain at a stalemate. Republicans passed a bill that would raise the debt ceiling while also slashing federal spending, but Democrats want a clean debt ceiling raise.

“The fact that there is no agreement yet on what to do and how to raise the debt ceiling, you endorsed Donald Trump for president. I want to play for people what he said at CNN’s town hall this week about the debt ceiling and defaulting, followed by J.P Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon reacting,” Harlow said. (RELATED: ‘He’s Got Nothing To Do With The Senate’: CNBC Host Goes Off On Dem Senator Trying To Blame GOP For Debt Crisis)

During the town hall, Trump pushed back against CNN’s Kaitlan Collins who said not raising the debt ceiling would be “massively controversial.”

“You don’t know, you don’t know,” Trump said. “It’s psychological. It’s really psychological more than anything else. And it could be very bad. It could be maybe nothing.”

Dimon then claimed Trump didn’t know what he was talking about.

“You would agree that a default is catastrophic for our economy, right?” Harlow asked.

“I would completely agree. And the value system here in Washington, D.C., has always recognized that. And President Trump did. President Biden is the first one –”

“That’s not what he said, respectfully, congressman,” Harlow interjected.

“I disagreed with Donald Trump, do you want me to say that? I disagree with Donald Trump, he knows better,” Sessions snarked back. “But when he was president, he negotiated to make sure that it was signed and done and gave the Democrats overwhelmingly $300 billion a year more to spend. So he did negotiate. He was successful in that. We need the same kind of statesmanship now.”