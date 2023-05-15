‘Administration Refuses To Do Something’: Border Patrol Council VP Rips Biden Over Terrorists Apprehended At Border

Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that President Joe Biden’s administration refuses address the national security threat at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents apprehended an Afghan national on the FBI’s terror watchlist who had crossed into the San Diego area on Wednesday. The apprehension is the most recent incident amid the surge in terror suspects crossing the border.

“People don’t know who they are, where they’re from. Luckily, this individual had been apprehended. However, you don’t know and that’s the problem right now. The drug cartels, they know what they’re doing. They’ve been doing this for a long time, they’ll continue to in the exposed areas and we’re gonna continue to see this because this administration refuses to do something about it,” Cueto said.

He said the number of terrorists crossing into the U.S. will continue to surge since the number of illegal immigration numbers have soared, particularly under the Biden administration. Border agents encountered 98 illegal migrants who were on the terror watchlist in the 2022 fiscal year. (RELATED: Border Patrol Increasingly Encounters People On Terror Watchlist, Data Shows)

“It could be stopped today if this administration would do something about it. Put immigration judges on that line, detain people, start seeing who actually does come in and who doesn’t, and start sending people back,” he continued. “Not just release them under oath hoping they’re gonna show up for their court case, which we know they’re not going to do. But they’re just releasing everyone coming across the border.”

The Biden administration initially enacted a policy allowing migrants to enter the U.S. without court dates or an ability to track them. U.S. District Judge Kent Wetherell, a federal judge in Florida, halted the policy Friday hours before the Friday expiration of Title 42, a Trump-era policy allowing for the expulsion of millions of migrants on the basis of COVID-19.