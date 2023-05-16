Marjorie Taylor Greene Shows Photos Of ‘Left-Wing’ Protesters Who ‘Invaded’ Congressional Building During Hearing

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia announced that left-wing protesters had occupied the Cannon House Office Building’s rotunda during a hearing Tuesday and pulled out photos appearing to show the protesters.

“Just while we’ve been sitting in this committee room having this hearing today about left-wing extremism and violence, literally, as we were being gaveled in, we experienced some left-wing. extremism of our own on the second floor of this building,” Greene said during a hearing held by the House Homeland Security Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability. (RELATED: ‘Sheer Entitlement And Selfishness’: Riley Gaines Blasts Lia Thomas For ‘Emotional Blackmail’)

Greene’s office confirmed the protest when contacted by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

WATCH:

“While we’ve been in here, the Center for Popular Democracy, invaded our office building this afternoon, to push their extreme agenda on everything from climate to the debt ceiling,” Greene continued. “Approximately a dozen were arrested while we were sitting in this hearing room. Thankfully my staff brought ever pictures to share with you all.”

Greene held up a series of printed-out photos as she spoke, but her office did not immediately provide copies to the DCNF.

The Capitol Police confirmed that a dozen people were arrested in an email to the DCNF.

“Multiple warnings (standard practice for demonstrations) were given to a group of people demonstrating inside of the Cannon Rotunda,” an unidentified spokesperson for the Capitol Police told the DCNF. “We had 12 arrests (10 women and 2 men) for 22-1307 demonstrating inside of a Congressional building.”

Prior to Greene’s comments, witnesses, including former University of Kentucky swimmer, Riley Gaines testified about left-wing violence. Gaines was assaulted during an April 6 event at San Francisco State University hosted by Turning Point USA after speaking on the issue of women’s sports.

The president of San Francisco State University issued a statement calling Gaines’s appearance at the event “deeply traumatic for many in our trans and LGBTQ+ communities” while praising the protesters.

