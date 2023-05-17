‘Ron’s Magic Is Gone!’: Trump Takes Aim At DeSantis Over Election Results In Kentucky, Jacksonville

Former President Donald Trump took aim at Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday over election results in Kentucky and Jacksonville, Florida, that saw DeSantis endorsees lose.

Trump-endorsed Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron won the GOP nomination for governor on Tuesday with 49.6% of the vote, while DeSantis endorsee Kelly Craft, a former ambassador to the United Nations, finished third. “Congratulations to a ‘star’ in Kentucky, Daniel Cameron, who easily won the Republican Nomination for Governor,” Trump posted on Truth Social. (RELATED: ‘Wage A War On Woke’: DeSantis Touts Culture War Battles In Key Primary State Ahead Of Anticipated Presidential Run)

Trump added: “He had my Complete and Total Endorsement. The DeSanctimonious backed candidate came in a DISTANT third. Ron’s magic is GONE!””

Trump also took aim at DeSantis over the results in the mayoral race in Jacksonville, Florida, the state’s largest city. Democratic candidate Donna Deegan defeated Republican candidate Daniel Davis with 52% of the vote in Tuesday’s runoff.

“Wow! In a big upset, the DeSanctimonious backed Republican candidate for Mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, LOST,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “This is a shocker. If they would have asked me to Endorse, he would have won, easily. Too proud to do so. Fools! This is a BIG LOSS for the Republican Party.”

Trump came under fire after a number of high-profile endorsements, like Republican gubernatorial candidates Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania and Kari Lake of Arizona lost in last year’s Midterm elections. Trump-endorsed Senate candidates Blake Masters of Arizona, Herschel Walker of Georgia, Adam Laxalt of Nevada and Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania also lost during the Nov. 8 midterm elections where the Republican Party underperformed expectations of a nationwide “red wave.”

“Remember, ‘Rob’ only won because of me!!!” Trump said on Truth Social.

Cameron will face Democratic Gov Andy Beshear in November in a state that Trump carried in 2016 and 2020.

