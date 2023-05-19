London Fan Fights Off Dozens Of Dutch Fans To Protect The Family Stands As Brawl Erupts Across Stadium

A London fan single-handedly defended the family stands from angry Dutch fans at the end of his team’s Europa Conference League semi-final.

London soccer team West Ham won the first leg 1-0 against the Dutch team AZ Alkmaar, reported Fan Banter. Black-clad Dutch fans wearing hoods tried to force their way into West Ham’s family area. A West Ham fan also known as “Knollsy” protected the staircase to the stands by punching multiple individuals.

West Ham fan “Knollsy” protecting the family stand and fending off AZ ultras

pic.twitter.com/C7XoXlxBBa — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) May 19, 2023

People on Twitter are celebrating Knollsy’s bravery and asking West Ham to give him free tickets. In pictures, Knollsy’s shirt is ripped and his face is bruised, but he’s standing tall and smiling. Knollsy allegedly had a hip replacement but still fended off storming fans. (RELATED: Mega-Brawl Erupts At Virginia High School Soccer Game, Multiple People Severely Injured; Alleged Racial Slurs Thrown)

Knollsy the legend. Stopped the home fans from getting to the players’ families. Give him a ticket for the final @WestHam @WestHamHelp @AwayDays_ #COYI pic.twitter.com/Rs8RhTvU1m — freddie bonfanti (@freddiebonfa) May 18, 2023

Police were called to the scene, but it allegedly took ten minutes for things to calm down, reported TalkSport. “I can only tell you there were players involved because they were seeing their family and friends in that area,” West Ham manager David Moyes told BT Sport. “It wasn’t West Ham supporters looking for trouble.”

“I feel a little bit ashamed it happened in our stadium. It should not be happening, ”AZ Alkmaar manager Pascal Jansen told TalkSport.

This is what the family section had to experience tonight. Scumbags. pic.twitter.com/xr0fVXNGYH — COYIrons (@COYIronscom) May 18, 2023

“There was no need for it. West Ham have come here, done their job and not disrespected them in any shape or form,” former West Ham player Carlton Cole told BT Sport. “The families of the players are over there. Sometimes emotions take hold of you.”