Tim Scott Drops $6 Million Hint That He’s Definitely Running For President

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s campaign will launch a $6 million television advertisement campaign next week following his expected presidential announcement on Monday.

Scott made an initial $5.5 million ad buy that will broadcast Wednesday in key early primary states Iowa and New Hampshire through the first Republican primary debate, a senior Scott official told the DCNF. The TV ad will air on cable, satellite and radio, and Scott’s proponents will also invest in a seven figure digital ad campaign during the time frame.

“This campaign is built to win and has the resources and messenger to deliver a Republican nomination and ultimately the White House,” a senior Scott official told the DCNF. (RELATED: Tim Scott Announces Exploratory Committee For Presidential Bid)

American families are starving for hope. We need to have faith. Faith in God, faith in each other, and faith in America. pic.twitter.com/59Bha0JpEk — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) May 18, 2023

Scott’s ad buy marks the largest of the 2024 GOP candidates thus far, costing more than what some might raise during their campaign’s entirety, according to the senior Scott official. The senator, who will enter the field with $22 million cash on hand, will make a “major announcement” in North Charleston on Monday and will head to Iowa and New Hampshire in the following days.

The senator had been visiting key early primary states via his Faith in America tour while still weighing a presidential bid, and announced an exploratory committee on April 12. This has allowed him to fundraise while not yet entering the field, and once he officially runs for president, the funds can be transferred over to his campaign.

Scott’s campaign-like exploratory committee announcement video touched on his Judeo-Christian values, as well as the issues he might run on in 2024 like parental rights in education, solving the border crisis, tackling crime and protecting the right to life.

