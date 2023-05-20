Hundreds Of Catholics Pray For Nation In Eucharistic Procession Through D.C., Passing White House

Hundreds of Catholic gathered to pray for the nation Saturday in a Eucharistic procession in downtown Washington, D.C., passing the White House.

The procession was the first of its kind to be organized by the Catholic Information Center (CIC), a corporation of the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, which began the day with a celebration of the Catholic Mass at 9:30 a.m. followed by the start of the procession at 10:15 a.m., according to the CIC event page. “We will then bring Christ’s Real Presence onto the streets of our downtown DC neighborhood,” it continued.

Fr. Charles Trullols, director of the CIC, claimed he was inspired by the Eucharistic processions of Pope St. John Paul II, which he witnessed for seven years in Rome, according to Our Sunday Visitor.

“It is with great joy that I announce the CIC’s first Eucharistic procession through the heart of downtown Washington,” said Fr. Charles Trullols in a statement, according to The Catholic Herald. “The CIC houses the closest tabernacle to the White House, and I have absolute faith in the many graces God will bestow onto our country when Christ’s real presence is carried through the streets of D.C. The procession will express our belief that Jesus is passing by and bestowing his love and help on all of us.” (RELATED: Biden Admin Walks Back Order To Put Out Sanctuary Candle At Catholic Hospital)

Incredible. @CICDC’s Fr. Charles Trullols led hundreds in a Eucharistic procession around downtown DC today, past the White House, to pray for the United States. “Christ’s Real Presence is carried through the streets of DC today.” Videos courtesy of @ErinPGetz. pic.twitter.com/9VOGlVQ26y — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 20, 2023

“The Eucharist is the source and summit of the whole Christian life. A Eucharistic Procession, therefore, is a public witness of the veneration toward the most holy Eucharist, conducted through public streets. It takes place in this way: A consecrated host – that is, the real and substantial presence of Jesus Christ: body, blood, soul and divinity – is placed within a monstrance, which is then lifted and carried by a priest who leads the faithful in procession” the CIC event description states.

This morning’s Eucharistic Procession in downtown Washington, DC was so beautiful and attended by hundreds praying for our country as we walked past the White House and government buildings. #EucharisticRevival @CICDC pic.twitter.com/EbdIVB1blQ — Erin P. Getz (@ErinPGetz) May 20, 2023

Processing with our Lord in front of the White House with the Catholic Information Center. Amazing @WhiteHouse @CICDC pic.twitter.com/wsKNkFdrwV — David Whalen, Esq. ن (@davidwhalenlaw) May 20, 2023

The procession began at the building housing the CIC, about two blocks from the White House, and passed along Farragut Square, Lafayette Square and McPherson Square, according to Our Sunday Visitor. The event builds upon the “Pray for Our Country Challenge,” a new tradition in which all visitors to the CIC are encouraged to offer “prayer for the material and spiritual well being of our country” in front of the Blessed Sacrament.

On June 19, 2022, the Feast of Corpus Christi, a three-year National Eucharistic Revival initiative of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops began to increase understanding and devotion of Catholics to Christ in the Eucharist, according to Our Sunday Visitor.