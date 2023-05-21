Republican Senator Cassidy: ‘I Don’t Think Trump Can Win A General Election’

Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy told CNN Sunday he is skeptical of former President Donald Trump’s electability if he becomes the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

Cassidy was asked by CNN host Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” what he thinks of Trump’s electoral chances against President Biden. (RELATED: ‘Our Country Has To Get Back On Track’: Byron Donalds Explains Why He Endorsed Trump Instead Of DeSantis)

“Do you agree with him that Trump cannot win a general election?” Tapper asked, referring to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly telling donors Trump is not electable.

“Well, a couple of things. I don’t think Trump can win a general election, but that’s a nice way for him to diss people like Tim Scott who is a pretty formidable candidate so you just have to take this as a competitor trying to diss others,” Cassidy responded.

“On the other hand, during the last election cycle, we saw in all the swing states, almost all, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona that the candidates for Senate that Trump endorsed all lost. If you had taken the votes that went to other Republicans and put them together, those Republicans would have won. So I think the president’s high-profile endorsement of those candidates actually hurt those candidates, at least in the general election. So if past is prologue, that means President Trump is going to have a hard time in swing states which means he can’t win a general election,” Cassidy added.

Trump received criticism after the 2022 midterm elections when the Republican swing state Senate candidates he endorsed, such as Blake Masters in Arizona, Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania and Herschel Walker in Georgia, were defeated. Republicans ended up gaining a narrow House majority instead of the “red wave” predicted by election forecasters.