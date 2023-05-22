Chicago ‘Armed Forces’ Carnival Descends Into Chaos As ‘Mob’ Of 400 Teens Riot, Wreak Havoc

Over 400 teens caused chaos at an event meant to honor the armed forces and raise money for charity on Saturday in the Tinley Park suburb of Chicago, according to ABC 7.

Tinley Park residents planned the Armed Forces Weekend Carnival in honor of armed guards, but hundreds of teens showed up and started brawling, jumping on cars, and generally causing mayhem, ABC 7 reported. The teens rushed through the crowd at Tinley Park in a “flash mob” meant to incite fear.

WATCH:

A thread from last night chaotic scene at the Tinley Park Carnival: A place where families supposed to have fun with their kids!! pic.twitter.com/S1wTKTldem — Arab chicago (@ArabChicago) May 21, 2023

Five juveniles were taken into custody but were released to their parents, while one officer was hurt trying to break up fights, according to ABC 7. The teens gathered on a social media platform to organize the flash mob, and authorities canceled the event Sunday when they saw another post by the teens planning the same event for the following evening. (RELATED: Black Chicago Residents Furious That Migrants Are Being Dropped Off In Their Neighborhood, Taking City Resources)

“One of our friends got, like, choked, and tried to get robbed from their jacket,” said Isabel Bedolla, who was at the carnival.

Five juveniles were taken into custody and a police officer was injured after about 400 teens showed up at the Armed Forces Carnival, officials said. https://t.co/ep1izNYVXT — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) May 22, 2023

“I am not blaming anyone, but parents aren’t having a grip on their kids,” said Anita Jenkins, who drove half an hour to take her child to the events on Sunday, only to realize it was canceled. “You know, I would never allow my daughter to behaving in the streets like that or ruining things for everyone around her,” she said.

The Tinley Park Police Department did not immediately respond to Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

