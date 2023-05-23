Machete-Wielding Professor Gets Axed After Threatening Reporter

A Hunter College professor will not return to campus after she held an apparent machete to a reporter’s neck on Tuesday, an official told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Shellyne Rodriguez, an adjunct assistant professor at the New York City campus, threatened New York Post reporter Reuven Fenton with a machete when he knocked on her apartment door, according to video posted by the Post. She had gone viral after being videotaped cursing at students operating a Students for Life of America (SFLA) table on May 2 before knocking information cards and fetal models from the table, SFLA reported. (RELATED: Professor Suspended After Writing That Killing ‘Right-Wing’ Speakers Is ‘Admirable’)

“Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez, and has taken immediate action,” Vince DiMiceli, Hunter College Assistant VP of Communications, told the DCNF of the machete incident. “Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school.”

Video posted by the Post show Rodriguez approaching Fenton with the machete and threatening to “chop [him] up.” She repeatedly said to “get the fuck away from my door.”

Fenton and the videographer left the building after Rodriguez had retreated back inside her apartment building, according to the Post. She then followed them outside holding the machete and warned them to “get the fuck off the block.”

Rodriguez reportedly kicked the photographer in the shins.

Unhinged NYC college professor holds machete to Post reporter’s neck https://t.co/3SLCk2h0iv pic.twitter.com/mbg4Rx4tXn — New York Post (@nypost) May 23, 2023

Rodriguez accused the pro-life students earlier this month of pushing “propaganda” and said that they weren’t “educating shit.”

“What are you gonna do, like, anti-trans next?” Rodriguez said, according to SFLA’s video. When the student responded that they were talking about abortion, she said it was “bullshit” and “violent.”

“You’re triggering my students,” she said before saying “fuck this shit” and knocking the students’ flyers from the table surface.

“Professionals in a workplace have no business berating students for any reason especially for peacefully engaging in dialogue. Free speech is essential for the growth and development of society, and we’ve seen throughout history the detrimental effect of suppressing free speech,” SFLA Northeast Regional Coordinator Taylor McGee said in its report.

The NY Post and Rodriguez did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

