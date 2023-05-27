Kevin McCarthy, Joe Biden Reach Debt Ceiling Agreement

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden reached an agreement to raise the debt ceiling, McCarthy announced Saturday.

“I just got off the phone with the president a bit ago. After he wasted time and refused to negotiate for months, we’ve come to an agreement in principle that is worthy of the American people,” the Speaker tweeted.

I just got off the phone with the president a bit ago. After he wasted time and refused to negotiate for months, we’ve come to an agreement in principle that is worthy of the American people. I’ll deliver a statement at 9:10pm ET. Watch here:https://t.co/vmn31INPH5 — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) May 28, 2023

Flanked by chief GOP negotiators Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana and Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, McCarthy announced at a late-night press briefing that while the negotiators still have work to do, their agreement has “historic reductions in spending, consequential reforms that will lift people out of poverty into the workforce, reign in government overreach.”

“There are no new taxes, no new government programs. There’s a lot more within the bill. We still have more work to do tonight to finish all the writing of it,” he added while declining to take questions from reporters. (RELATED: ‘Outrageous’: Freedom Caucus Demands McCarthy Hold The Line On Debt Ceiling Talks)

McCarthy did not release more information about the agreement, saying he would not do so until he briefs the House Republican Conference. The Speaker added he would release the bill’s text Sunday and schedule a vote for Wednesday, May 31. The House was originally scheduled to be on its Memorial Day recess through the week though members were told they would receive 24 hours’ notice to return to Washington to vote once a deal has been reached.

The House passed the Limit, Save, Grow Act at the beginning of May, forcing Biden to the negotiating table. That legislation would raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion or through March 2024, and included work requirements for welfare recipients as well as permitting reform.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Saturday the federal government will default on its debts by June 5, later than initial estimates for June 1.