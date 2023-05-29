3 Dead, 5 Injured, 1 Charged With Murder After Shootout Between Motorcycle Gangs

Three people were killed during a shootout between rival motorcycle gangs Saturday in Red River, New Mexico, officials say.

One of the bikers was charged with murder after three alleged gang members were killed and five others were wounded during a shootout between the Bandidos and Waterdogs motorcycle gangs late Saturday afternoon, police said, according to Reuters. Gunfire erupted at around 5 p.m. on the busy main street of Red River, a resort town roughly 75 miles northeast of Santa Fe, killing two members at the scene, USA Today reported. A third died later in hospital, according to the outlet.

“It was just gangbanger on gangbanger,” state police chief Tim Johnson said during a press conference, adding that no bystanders were injured or killed during the altercation, Reuters reported. The five injured individuals were transported to local area hospitals, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Alleged Waterdog member Jacob Castillo, 30, was charged with murder following the gunfight, according to Reuters. He is currently hospitalized from injuries sustained during the altercations, and will be booked upon release from hospital.

Two Bandidos members, Matthew Jackson, 39, and Christopher Garcia, 41, both from Texas, are also reportedly facing charges related to firearms and suspicion of cocaine possession, respectively. (RELATED: More Than 20 Gang Members Arrested For Targeting Athletes And Celebrities)

The fight is thought to have started in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but led into Red River’s annual Memorial Day motorcycle rally, Johnson reportedly said. Roughly 28,000 bikers from around the U.S. were expected to attend Saturday’s rally.