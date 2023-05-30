Superstar Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Comes Out Against His Team Honoring Group That Mocks Christianity, Nuns

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Monday that he disagrees with the team’s decision to honor of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI), drag group that mocks Christianity.

The Dodgers initially uninvited the SPI but later reversed course amid criticism from the LGBT community, drawing backlash from Christian groups. Further outrage ensued when a video surfaced showing the drag “nuns” engaging in sexual acts around a crucifix, Robby Starbuck posted on Twitter.

Kershaw had previously announced the relaunch of “Christian Faith and Family Day” at Dodgers stadium on Twitter, May 26, saying he hoped it would be “bigger and better” than before the multi-year COVID hiatus.

Excited to announce the relaunch of Christian Faith and Family Day at Dodger Stadium on July 30th. More details to come— but we are grateful for the opportunity to talk about Jesus and determined to make it bigger and better than it was before COVID. Hope to see you on July 30th! pic.twitter.com/yNu7HyEgR9 — Clayton Kershaw (@ClaytonKersh22) May 26, 2023

“I think we were always going to do Christian Faith Day this year, But I think the timing of our announcement was sped up,” Kershaw said in his interview with the Times, “Picking a date and doing those different things was part of it as well. Yes, it was in response to the highlighting of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence [by the Dodgers].” (RELATED: ‘A Slap In The Face’: LA Dodgers Reinvite ‘Anti-Catholic Hate Group’ That Dresses Up As Jesus In Drag)

Kershaw has spoken openly about his faith throughout his long career and founded Kershaw’s Challenge a faith-based charity.

“I don’t agree with making fun of other people’s religion,” Kershaw told the Times. “It has nothing to do with anything other than that. I just don’t think that no matter what religion you are, you should make fun of somebody else’s religion.”

Kershaw noted that he “did the best I could to try and understand with they stood for,” but it was “tough” to see videos of the group mocking Christianity.

“For us, we felt like the best thing to do in response was, instead of maybe making a statement condemning or anything like that, would be just to instead try to show what we do support, as opposed to maybe what we don’t,” Kershaw continued, “And that was Jesus. So to make Christian Faith Day our response is what we felt like was the best decision.”

Christian Faith and Family Day at Dodgers Stadium will take place on July 30th.