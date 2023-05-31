‘Weaponize The Federal Government’: Ted Cruz Calls Out DHS-Funded Group For Comparing Conservatives To Terrorists

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called out an organization funded by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on the Wednesday episode of “Verdict with Ted Cruz for comparing conservatives to terrorists.

Documents obtained by the Media Research Center (MRC), a conservative media watchdog, reportedly reveal that the Biden administration’s DHS made a grant of $352,109 to the University of Dayton’s PREVENTS-OH program designed to fight “domestic extremism” and “hate movements” under Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grant Program, according to Fox News.

The university website says the PREVENTS-OH program is “Funded by the Department of Homeland Security under the Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grant Program” and recognizes the threat of domestic extremists and hate movements.

As part of its grant application, Dayton sent its “Pyramid of Far-Right Radicalization” which displays organizations such as Fox News, The Heritage Foundation, the Republican Party and the Make America Great Again movement at the bottom of the diagram. Hate groups including neo-Nazi militia The Base and Nazi publication The Daily Stormer are displayed towards the top of Dayton’s pyramid, seemingly comparing them to the GOP.

Cruz spoke out about the DHS-backed program seven minutes into the “Verdict with Ted Cruz” episode and called for accountability from the Republican-controlled House. (RELATED: ‘Folks On The Far Left Are Cheerleading’: Ted Cruz Reacts To Kevin McCarthy’s Debt Ceiling Deal)

“And the Biden DHS said, ‘Oh, that sounds great to us,’ and was happy to spend your and my tax dollars supporting a group that apparently sees no difference between the RNC, between the Heritage Foundation, between Fox News and Nazis,” Cruz said.

When you have a law school that becomes a vicious cesspool of racism and indoctrination, you’re no longer carrying out an educational mission. Tune in to the latest episode of #Verdict for more on the left’s intimidation tactics.https://t.co/x9yGA0T1Cd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 31, 2023

“That is, it’s the latest example of the Biden administration being more than happy to weaponize the federal government to use the powers of the federal government to target you,” Cruz continued. He then joked about how he was disappointed that his podcast listeners were not put on the list.

“It is not they’re engaged in propaganda and the propaganda is saying that anyone right of center is a terrorist, anyone right of center is a Nazi. Anyone right of center is a Klansman, it is the vicious lie that the radical left pushes often, but it is not look, if they want to say that that’s fine. But why is the government funding this? They’re funding it because they want to give fuel to the fire attacking those they view as enemies of the regime,” Cruz added.

“And I hope the House holds hearings on this, the Senate should as well but Senate Democrats don’t care so that they’re not going to hold hearings on this because they’re perfectly fine with the money being spent in this way, but the House ought to have hearings on this and I very much hope they do.”