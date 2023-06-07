Only A Fraction Of Young People Are ‘Very Proud’ To Live In America: POLL

Only a fraction of Generation Z members consider themselves “very proud” to live in America, according to a new Morning Consult poll.

Morning Consult surveyed Americans about buying products made in the country and whether they would pay higher prices for them. The survey found patriotic consumers are more willing to pay extra for American made goods, with Baby Boomers the most likely to buy products with a “made in America” label. (RELATED: Nearly A Third Of Young People Support Government Cameras In Every Home: POLL)

Morning Consult Poll: Shares who “strongly agree” that they are proud to live in the United States • Gen Z Adults — 36%

• Millenials — 40%

• Gen Xers — 53%

Among the Baby Boomers, 74% said they were “very proud” to live in America compared to 53% of Gen X, 40% of Millennials and 36% of Generation Z Americans. A total of 54% of U.S. adults are “very proud” to live in America, with 57% of men and 50% of women saying they feel a strong amount of national pride.

Other purchasing considerations such as affordability and quality are more important to consumers than where a product is made, Morning Consult found. Sixty-two percent of U.S. adults said affordability is “very important” in their decision to buy a product compared to 53% who emphasized high quality and 43% who said “made in America” is an important factor in their purchase.

Only 26% of Generation Z adults said a product being made in the U.S. is “very important” to them, a significant drop from the 53% of Baby Boomers who said it is an important factor in their purchasing decisions.

Morning Consult surveyed a representative sample of roughly 1,000 adults from May 4-7, and their results have a 3% margin of error either way.