Biden Repeats ‘They Are All Our Kids’ While Defending Sex-Change Treatments For Children

President Joe Biden again claimed children in the U.S. are “all our kids” while speaking in defense of minors getting sex-change treatments Thursday.

A reporter asked the President why he thought Republican-led states were issuing restrictions on medical care for transgender people and what he has to say to parents who want to leave the country “because they don’t feel safe anymore.” Sixteen states have banned “gender affirming care” for children, according to U.S. News. The medical procedures for minors can include puberty blockers, chemical castration and the removal of healthy sex tissue.

Biden began by touting his reversal of the ban on transgender troops and his signature of the Respect for Marriage Act into law, but said “our fight is far, far from over.”

“It’s wrong that extreme officials are pushing hateful bills targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors,” Biden said.

“These are our kids. These are our neighbors. It’s cruel, and it’s callous. They’re not somebody else’s kids, they’re all our kids. They’re the kids, and our children are the kite strings that hold our national ambitions aloft. It matters a great deal how we treat everyone in this country,” the president added.

Biden has previously made similar remarks about the country’s children belonging to everyone.

“There’s no such thing as someone else’s child,” Biden said in April. “No such thing as someone else’s child. Our nation’s children are all our children.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made similar remarks in May, saying the country’s trans children “belong to all of us.” (RELATED: GOP 2024 Candidates Are United On One Thing: Opposing Sex Changes For Minors)

Every top Republican 2024 presidential candidate has confirmed they would oppose those under 18 having access to hormone therapy and other sex-change treatments.