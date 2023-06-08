Gavin Newsom Proposes A New Constitutional Amendment To Crack Down On Gun Rights

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday proposed adding an additional Constitutional amendment aimed at restricting gun rights.

The democratic governor’s proposal, while not explicitly repealing the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, would raise the federal minimum age to obtain a firearm from 18 to 21, mandate universal background checks to purchase firearms, create a waiting period for all gun purchases and ban so-called “assault weapons.” The amendment would also give Congress, states and local governments the discretion to make additional gun control measures.

“The 28th Amendment will enshrine in the Constitution common sense gun safety measures that Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and gun owners overwhelmingly support – while leaving the Second Amendment unchanged and respecting America’s gun-owning tradition,” Newsom said in a news release.

Newsom’s proposal comes as a response to gun rights successes in the Supreme Court.

Newsom plans to campaign and build local support while also lobbying other states, civic leaders, and “broad and diverse coalitions” to move towards a state convention under Article V of the Constitution.

“I am proud to introduce this resolution to protect the common sense gun reform legislation our Assembly Public Safety Committee has championed over the years,” Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer said in the press release. “We cannot stand idly while courts roll back our work and diminish the ability of our Legislature to keep Californians safe. This bold but fair resolution calls on other states to join us in protecting some of the most effective ways of reducing gun violence.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.