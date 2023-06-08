State Department Slaps Travel Advisory On The Dominican Republic Over ‘High Level Of Criminality’

The U.S. Department of State on Tuesday issued a travel advisory for the Dominican Republic, citing a “high level of criminality.”

The travel advisory warns that “violent crime, including armed robbery, homicide and sexual assault is a concern throughout” the tourist hotspot that is the Dominican Republic.

The Caribbean country is the favored tourist destination in the Caribbean and is famous for its beaches, mountain ranges, farmlands, and historical sites such as Christopher Columbus’ palace, the Alcázar de Colón, according to the CDC and the Caribbean National Weekly. The Alcázar de Colón is located in Santo Domingo, the capital, where the advisory cautions is less policed than the resort areas of the country. (RELATED: Dominican Health Officials Call Reports Of Mysterious American Tourist Deaths ‘Fake News’ In Interview)

The advisory admonishes travelers to “be aware of [their] surroundings,” avoid “physically resist[ing] any robbery attempt” and wearing expensive accessories, heed local safety advice from resort and tour operators, follow the State Department on social media, and consult the CDC Travel Health Information on the Dominican Republic, among others.

In May 2023, an American tourist in the Dominican Republic was reported dead after having been forgotten at sea during an excursion. Back in May 2019, an American woman was allegedly physically assaulted to the point of unconsciousness. In June 2019, ten American tourists in the country were reported dead due to possible health issues, with three of the deaths later confirmed by authorities as due to “natural causes,” according to CNN.