REPORT: Boris Johnson Steps Down As UK Lawmaker Amid Allegations Of Misleading Parliament

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he is leaving Parliament, according to the BBC.

He is stepping down as a Member of Parliament (MP) following the Partygate report, the outlet reported. Johnson was seen hosting parties during the COVID-19 pandemic while mandating strict regulations and lockdowns across the country. He admitted to misleading Parliament during evidence presentations, although he claimed he did not do so intentionally. (RELATED: Boris Johnson Cancels Christmas: No Gathering, Shopping As Coronavirus Cases Rise)

In his statement, Johnson said “it is very sad to be leaving Parliament – at least for now – but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by [Labour MP] Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias.”

He added, “they have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons.”

Johnson has been a member of Parliament for 22 years and served as prime minister from July 2019 to Sept. 2022. He resigned from the office of prime minister due to numerous scandals, including Partygate and his alleged coverup of sexual misconduct among his associates.

Under his leadership, several ministers resigned due to their disagreement with Johnson.