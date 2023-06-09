Sooners Women Softball Champs Have Words About Faith That Every American Needs To Hear

Oklahoma Sooners women’s softball players shared powerful words about their faith in a press conference Thursday after winning the NCAA National Championship.

The Sooners women’s softball team defeated Florida State University to claim the championship en route to a 61-1 overall season. As part of the magical year, head coach Patty Gasso and the Sooners set the longest win streak for a softball team in NCAA history at 53 straight wins, with their only loss of the year back in February to the Baylor Bears.

In light of the successful year, team leaders attended a press conference where they were asked how they stayed joyful during the long season. Senior infielder Grace Lyons responded first, citing her faith.

“The only way that you can have a joy that does not fade away is from the Lord … Joy from the Lord is the only thing that can keep you motivated, in a good mindset no matter the outcome … There’s no other way softball can bring you that,” she said.

ESPN asked Oklahoma softball players (who just won their third straight natty) how they deal with the pressure of winning. They respond by talking about how faith is more important than anything. Watch this whole thing. ✝️

Junior outfielder Jayda Coleman agreed with the sentiment, replying, “I think that’s what makes our team so strong, just because it’s not the end of the world if you do lose.”

Fellow junior Alyssa Brito also cited her faith, saying, “Whether we get a trophy in the end or not, this isn’t our home … We have an eternity of joy with our Father.”