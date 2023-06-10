Amazon Sells Penis-Themed Signs Marketed ‘For Kids’

Amazon is selling multiple neon signs featuring images of penises that are listed as being “for kids” on its website.

One listing of a product, titled “Lick Penis Neon Sign,” features a neon sign of a tongue licking a penis and includes marketing images with multiple young women licking lollipops and looking directly at the camera. The listing also contains another option for a “Flying Penis Neon Sign” which is also marketed as being “for kids” and contains an image of a small child smiling alongside the sign.

The description of the products says the products are “suitable for children’s room decoration.”

I was looking for some LED signs for my kids rooms for fun last night and… “Lick Penis Neon Sign for Wall Decor Led Neon Light for Kids Room” came up in the search. There’s absolutely no excuse for this.https://t.co/k4sHoFVOKY pic.twitter.com/l0BxoTSstI — Haley Kennington (@ladykennington) June 10, 2023

The listings are under the “Cowboy Frog,” brand, which appears to be Chinese and sells a multitude of neon signs ranging from signs of cowboy frogs to signs of open lighters. The listing also contained a sign featuring a vulva, although it was not explicitly advertised for kids.

Amazon did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. Cowboy Frog could not be reached for comment.

Amazon previously sponsored an Idaho LGBT pride event that featured a drag show for kids ages 11 to 18. (RELATED: Amazon Exposes True Colors By Silencing ‘Dissent From A New Orthodoxy,’ Author Says | The Daily Caller)

The tech giant also removed a book titled “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment” that criticized gender ideology from its website. Additionally, it removed Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh’s book, “Johnny The Walrus,” from its LGBTQ+ bestseller list of their website.

