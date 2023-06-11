Eight Teens Arrested After 16-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed

Eight teens have been arrested following the death by stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in England, officials stated.

The incident, which occurred Saturday, took place in Bath shortly after 11:00 p.m. Officers reportedly arrived on the scene minutes after calls reporting the stabbing came in but the 16-year-old boy died before paramedics arrived on the scene, BBC News reported. A 35-year-old woman also sustained stabbing injuries in the alleged attack but survived her wounds and has since been discharged from the hospital, the outlet stated. (RELATED: Police Share Group Of Eight Teenage Girls With Murder After They Allegedly Killed Homeless Man)

“This is a tragic incident and our thoughts this morning are very much with the family of the boy who has died,” Chief Inspector Ronald Lungu of the Bath Neighbourhood Team told the outlet. Lungu revealed to the press officers had already contacted the victim’s family and they were “understandably devastated” over the news.