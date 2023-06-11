NANCE: Corporations Like Target And Bud Light Have Embraced A Dangerous Alternative Religion That Worships Sex

Americans are wondering where the crazy came from.

Target apparently learned nothing from the $15.7 billion Bud Light debacle over teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney, a man who mocks women by dressing up in heels, makeup, and prances around talking like a little girl.

This week, the once beloved retail outlet that many families have relied on for home goods and clothing felt the backlash over displaying grotesque “pride” attire targeted to young children and teens designed by a satanist brand, Abprallen. T-shirts with disturbing sexual messages along with women’s swimsuits now made for guys to tuck in their body parts are on full display. “The items include ‘gender fluid’ mugs, ‘queer all year’ calendars and books for children aged 2-8 titled ‘Bye Bye, Binary,’ ‘Pride 1,2,3,’ and ‘I’m not a girl,’” according to news sources. What’s more, the merchandise attacks anyone who questions the queer agenda with items like heart-shaped mace in trans-flag colors or a “Homophobe Headrest” with skulls beside a pastel guillotine.

Conservatives and Christians are finally standing up to this in-your-face “pride” mania by making their voices heard in the marketplace, refusing to allow the sexualization and indoctrination of their children. Target stores have reportedly already lost $9 billion in sales last week.

Equally tone deaf, the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team invited back for honors, a provocative drag queen group called the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” who mocks women and the Christian faith. Their vile repertoire includes a sacrilegious communion service, violating Jesus on the cross, ridiculing the crucifixion and religious women who have dedicated their lives to sacrifice, and helping the poor and needy. Rather than side with millions of Americans of faith, 40% who are regular church-goers and Bible believing Christians, the Dodgers caved into the mob – the 7.2% of the country who identify as gay, lesbian, or transgender.

No doubt the miniscule mob has been winning the day because it is not enough to just believe their own worldview, they bully anyone who stands in their way. In a country founded on Judeo-Christian principles, the real goal is sexual nihilism.

These two instances point to something deeper and more sinister. The gender maniacs attack the church because their real issue is with God. This cosmic spiritual clash is a demonic attempt to tear down the true religion of God, Creator of the universe, and replace it with an alternative religion in which man is his own god. It offers a lie that tells people they were not created in the image and likeness of God.

A thoughtful piece written recently by former atheist Naomi Wolf, a feminist who is most famous for advising Democrats Bill Clinton and Al Gore on how to win the women’s vote, skillfully draws a parallel between the false gods of the Old Testament, Baal and Moloch, and the new false religion of gender ideology and the proverbial sacrifice of our children to those gods.

“I could not explain the way the Western world simply switched from being based at least overtly on values of human rights and decency, to values of death, exclusion, and hatred en masse …” wrote Wolf, an Oxford educated social scientist.

Hatred of one’s own body has been part of these cults throughout the centuries. The first century Christians battled Gnosticism, a cult that believed in dualism, that the body and spirit are separate. Gnosticism and sexual nihilism that is rampant today says there is no truth, no natural law, no ordered structure to the universe that was part of God’s plan from the beginning. “He created them male and female,” says Gen. 1:27.

Christianity says that you are to worship God body, mind, and spirit (I Corinthians 6:19-20) and to worship Him in spirit and in truth. Manipulation of the human body in inhumane ways is a violation of that truth.

Maybe the people in those corporate offices of Target, Bud Light, the Dodgers exposing small children to graphic, sexually explicit material don’t realize they are serving a pagan god or that their ideology is damaging children with this new replacement religion.

Unfortunately, the Christian Church has not done its job to push back against this drive to capture the hearts and minds of children. As theologian and author C.S. Lewis said, there is a God-shaped vacuum in every person, and that vacuum will be filled by something. The now late Tim Keller wrote in his book Counterfeit Gods that as humans we can’t help but replace God with our own version: money, fame, power, sex, drugs, alcohol. But for some it is less obvious.

“There is no neutral ground in the universe: every square inch, every split second is claimed by God and counterclaimed by Satan,” C.S. Lewis also wrote.

Add to the mix that satanism is becoming more openly practiced. Satanists insist abortion is part of worship. The Old Testament Canaanites sacrificed their children to Baal. The old demonic practice is back.

Purposefully grooming a child, breaking down their innate sense of modesty, and working to introduce confusion and chaos about their sexual identity into their little minds is an intrinsic evil and must be called out by those who believe in absolute truth.

Penny Nance is CEO and President of Concerned Women for America, the nation’s largest public policy women’s organization.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.