Philadelphia Truck Fire Causes Collapse Of Interstate Road

A truck fire erupted under an I-95 on-ramp in Philadelphia early Sunday, causing part of the road to collapse and close parts of the highway, according to NBC News.

Officials are investigating the destruction of the northbound side of the interstate but reported the southbound side is compromised, according to NBC News. Authorities declared “the roadway is gone.” (RELATED: Video Shows Firefighters Battling 4-Alarm Fire At Apartment Complex)

Philadelphia Fire Department Captain Derrick Bowmer said the truck fire’s runoff is causing underground explosions and advised drivers to avoid the area as the highway is not expected to re-open anytime soon, reported the outlet.

“We will be here for awhile,” Bowmer added. “We have fire coming out of those manholes.”

Authorities have not been able to identify the truck which caused such destruction as they have not yet found any trace of the driver.

The fire happened around 7 a.m. when a truck started to release smoke and flames close to the Cottman Avenue on-ramp to I-95. Police vehicles blocked the traffic on the northbound segment of the highway at the Aramingo Avenue exit.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as new information becomes available.