France Decides To Bring Ancient Curses Upon Itself By Effing With Historical Artifacts

French politician Olivier Lepick decided to seriously anger his ancestors by removing an ancient stone site in order to build a hardware store, according to a report published Sunday.

Lepick is the Mayor of Carnac in the northwestern French region of Brittany, according to CNN, and clearly doesn’t understand the nuanced history of the region he serves. The area has long been tied to ancient Celtic cultures and the Druidic that sprawled from parts of Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Cornwall (England), all the way through to the European continent. They even still speak a Celtic language called Breton in his region today.

Lepick decided to move the stone site in order to build a Mr. Bricolage hardware store. He claimed that the site has “low archaeological value” and did not meet the standards for protection.

Seems like the Mayan’s were more advanced than we thoughthttps://t.co/HSclntT6oL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2023

Those of us who grew up in the Celtic world understand that much of our history is shrouded in mystery due to ongoing assaults from Romans and other warring cultures. Much of who we are and were has been lost in these battles, but there is one thing that we all know you should never do: mess with Druid stones and ancient sites, or you’ll bring the wrath of whoever built and used them before us. (RELATED: Ancient Discovery Unearthed From Land Designated For Aldi Supermarket)

Even mainstream archaeologists accused Lepick and the local authorities of “denaturing this globally recognized site,” CNN noted. Lepick denies the accusations, but that’s not really the point. Messing with megaliths and these aspects of our history tend to go hand-in-hand with what some might feel is supernatural, but to others is understood as tempting “fate” to bring about a pretty nasty series of events (or curse, if you will).