Megan Rapinoe Gets Clowned After Absurd Claim That Sue Bird Is Potentially The Greatest Athlete In Sports History

Megan Rapinoe made the bold claim that Sue Bird could potentially be the greatest athlete in all of sports history, and Twitter absolutely hammered her for it. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @BleacherReport]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Um … no.

Megan Rapinoe made the bold claim that former WNBA star Sue Bird could potentially be the greatest athlete in all of sports history, and Twitter absolutely hammered her for it.

Currently engaged, Rapinoe and Bird have been a couple for years, so it’s understandable why she’d want to rain down praise on her fiancée. However, the soccer superstar just went too far.

“Congratulations on, like, arguably the best career that anyone has ever had in the history of any sport ever,” said Rapinoe during Bird’s jersey retirement ceremony Sunday.

WATCH:

Well, Twitter wasn’t too thrilled with Rapinoe’s comments, and they outright clowned her for it:

Moral of the story… (RELATED: United States U16 Basketball Wins FIBA Americas Championship Gold After Completely Annihilating Canada, 118-36)

Think before you speak.