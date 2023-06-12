Megan Rapinoe Gets Clowned After Absurd Claim That Sue Bird Is Potentially The Greatest Athlete In Sports History

Um … no.

Megan Rapinoe made the bold claim that former WNBA star Sue Bird could potentially be the greatest athlete in all of sports history, and Twitter absolutely hammered her for it.

Currently engaged, Rapinoe and Bird have been a couple for years, so it’s understandable why she’d want to rain down praise on her fiancée. However, the soccer superstar just went too far.

“Congratulations on, like, arguably the best career that anyone has ever had in the history of any sport ever,” said Rapinoe during Bird’s jersey retirement ceremony Sunday.

“Congratulations on like, arguably the best career that anyone has ever had in the history of any sport ever.” -Megan Rapinoe to Sue Bird 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/WHC73TLBra — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2023

Well, Twitter wasn’t too thrilled with Rapinoe’s comments, and they outright clowned her for it:

Genuinely one of the most insane statements I’ve ever heard https://t.co/zw8biSowlh pic.twitter.com/zQw9fyZ9LN — SureLock Holmes (@xSureLockHolmes) June 11, 2023

Literally averaged Marcus Smart numbers… be fr https://t.co/VvrLnpogoW pic.twitter.com/Ai6D9r0Yy8 — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) June 12, 2023

Doesn’t even have the greatest career for a player with the last name “Bird” https://t.co/IuhGzuw6HU pic.twitter.com/28sdQyR4WY — َ (@FeelLikeDrew) June 11, 2023

Amanda Nunes just retired as a double Champ over the Weekend #DoubleChampForever https://t.co/VHhN2yVfQJ pic.twitter.com/YqH0mPAolJ — Scam Cassell (@RubbyRozay) June 12, 2023

Imagine disrespecting Tom Brady like this https://t.co/OLkhBmLmNY — Savage (@SavageSports_) June 12, 2023

Sue bird never once averaged 15ppg in an WNBA season Not surprising coming from the person who cried about “equal pay” after getting the contract they asked for and who lost to 14 year old boys https://t.co/MR4j4FrvjZ — Shane (@Shane00) June 12, 2023

Flagged for misinformation — Rockets Enjoyer (@rockets_enjoyer) June 11, 2023

Checking out Sue Bird’s stat line like pic.twitter.com/jNlwRP5oOV — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 12, 2023

Moral of the story…

Think before you speak.