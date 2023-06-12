North Dakota Gov Rolls Out $3 Million Ad Buy In Key Early Primary States

North Dakota’s Republican governor and newly-announced 2024 candidate Doug Burgum rolled out a $3 million ad buy in key early primary states Iowa and New Hampshire on Monday, the Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed.

Burgum, who jumped into the GOP primary field on June 7, released two TV advertisements as a part of the campaign’s larger messaging push in the two states, according to a press release. One video capitalizes on the governor’s “small town” roots and background in North Dakota, and another lists his campaign policies — the economy, energy and national security.

“Small-town boy, self-made business leader, remarkable governor,” the 60-second advertisement said. “Doug Burgum for president — a new leader for a changing economy.” (RELATED: ‘The Guy’s Got Balls’: Meet The Little-Known Governor Who’s Expected To Jump Into The 2024 Presidential Race)

Burgum faces a crowded GOP primary field full of Republican heavyweights like former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence. The North Dakota governor will also challenge South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative radio personality Larry Elder.

“Why run? First, fix this crazy economy. Second, unleash American energy production. Third, rebuild our military to win the cold war with China,” Burgum said in the 15-second video.

The Real Clear Politics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between May 17 and June 10, indicates that Burgum has 1% support.

The two-term governor had no previous political experience before running for office in 2016, but had decades worth of private sector experience. He inherited his family farm and mortgaged it in the 1980s to invest in his technology firm Great Plains Software, which he later sold for $1.1 billion to Microsoft where he served as senior vice president until 2007. He founded real estate development firm the Kilbourne Group in 2006 and co-founded software investment company Arthur Ventures in 2008.

Burgum overwhelmingly won both terms as governor, beating his Democratic opponent by roughly 60 points in 2016 and 40 points in 2020, according to Ballotpedia. The governor has held consistently high approval ratings throughout his tenure and was ranked the nation’s fourth-most popular in 2022 with 66% support, according to Morning Consult.

