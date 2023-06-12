Pro-Trans Activist Snags Microphone From Daily Caller Staffer’s Hand To Lecture Him On ‘Gotcha Questions’

A pro-transgender activist snagged the microphone of Daily Caller interviewer Noah Pincus after refusing to answer a question about child sex changes.

Pincus asked three activists at the 2023 Pride Parade in Washington, D.C., when they think it is “appropriate” for a child to undergo a sex reassignment operation. One of the activists grabbed the microphone and accused Pincus of asking “gotcha questions.”

“Trans health is health, and gender-affirming care is care and that’s the end of the story,” the activist said. “So if we’re trying to ask gotcha questions or anything else, we shouldn’t be asking those questions. If we’re out here asking gotcha questions in the middle of Pride in D.C., then we shouldn’t be asking those questions.”

“We are in the middle of Pride,” the next girl said.

“You didn’t ask his pronouns.” We went to the DC Pride parade to ask people about child sex-change surgeries and one Trans activist did everything he could to stop us. @noahpincushion For More: https://t.co/3gsknTHosr pic.twitter.com/OdTu4sk8jl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 12, 2023

Pincus had to forcibly grab his microphone back from the activists and assure them his questions were not “manipulative” or “gotcha.” (RELATED: Would You Date A Transgender Person?)

“Do you think this is a gotcha question, anyway? I thought I was very open, and I thought it was a very fair question, I didn’t see any problem with it,” Pincus said.

“You shouldn’t be standing here trying to tell us with gotcha questions,” he said.

“You keep saying ‘gotcha questions,’ but how is this a gotcha question?” the Daily Caller reporter asked. “It’s a very open —”

The activist lectured Pincus on asking a “misleading” question, but did not explain how the question was misleading. He turned around and walked away from the interview when Pincus asked how the question is a “gotcha question.”