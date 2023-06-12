Transgender Cyclist Wins Race Against Female Competition By Nearly Five Minutes

Transgender cyclist Austin Killips won the women’s title in a North Carolina bike race Saturday, finishing more than four minutes ahead of the second-place female challenger.

Killips, who identifies as a woman but is a biological man, competed in the Third Annual Belgian Waffle Ride in North Carolina which spanned 131 miles through the Blue Ridge Mountains, Cycling News reported. Killips briefly trailed competitors before overtaking them and crossing the finish line nearly five minutes ahead of second-place finisher Paige Onweller, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Prominent Conservatives Defend ESPN Star After She Defended ‘Integrity’ In Women’s Sports)

When asked about the race results, Killips said “I… kind of asserted myself and was able to get a gap early,” according to footage posted on Twitter.

📽️ Male pro women’s cyclist Austin Killips talking about his win at the Belgian Waffle Ride gravel race in North Carolina yesterday. He credits his strategy and cx background. 🚴🏻‍♀️Ladies: You need to “lay it out there and get the result” like Killips! #SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/MzLqH4YtQ6 — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 11, 2023

Onweller, who finished in second place, said in an interview after the race that “the power is just not comparable,” referring to her biological male competitor who beat her by four minutes and twenty-five seconds, according to a Twitter video of the interview.

Here’s Paige Onweller, who came in 🥈to Killips, talking about her race. pic.twitter.com/QTxNZTjkJ3 — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) June 11, 2023

Flavia Oliveira Parks was the third-place finisher in the race who crossed the finish line seven minutes and thirty seconds after Killips did, Cycling News reported.

There have been several other examples of biological men dominating women’s sporting competitions. Riley Gaines, an advocate for fairness in women’s sports who famously finished behind transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, recently criticized the Biden administration’s proposed Title IX rules which would force schools to allow trans men to compete in women’s sports.

