WaPo CEO Fred Ryan Leaving Company

Washington Post CEO Fred Ryan announced Monday he will step down from his position.

Ryan said he will leave the paper to head the nonpartisan Center on Public Civility.

“Nine years ago, I was honored to be selected by Jeff Bezos to be Publisher and CEO of The Washington Post,” Ryan said in a memo. “Working with Jeff and the exceptional team at The Post has been an incredible experience and enormously gratifying.”

“Together, we have accomplished one of the most extraordinary transformations in modern media history. We have evolved from a primarily local print newspaper to become a global digital publication. We’ve added significantly to the tremendous team of journalists, engineers and business experts and have taken The Post through multiple years of profitability.” (RELATED: WaPo On Track To Lose Money Since Trump Left Office)

Ryan is slated to step down Aug. 1 and founding CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and an Amazon board member, Patty Stonesifer, is set to become the interim CEO.

NEW: @washingtonpost publisher Fred Ryan refuses to take staff questions after announcing Q1 layoffs in “Town Hall” @postguild pic.twitter.com/C4HOXb6y2C — Annie Gowen (@anniegowen) December 14, 2022

Ryan made waves in December after he announced that the team would see layoffs. Ryan told staffers who erupted with questions before Ryan apologized and said “we’re not gonna turn the TownHall into a grievance session, I’m sorry.”