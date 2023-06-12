Dem Gov Signs Executive Order Creating Statewide LGBTQ Commission To Address Policy ‘Inequality’

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Sunday creating a statewide LGBTQ commission to address inequality and discrimination.

The commission will advise Whitmer and the director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity on policy which directly impacts the state’s LGBTQ community, the executive order reads. The commission will also identify ways to attract members of the LGBTQ community to Michigan by assuring them that the state “is a safe place where its members and their families can thrive.” (RELATED: ‘Students Start Coming Out’: ‘Rainbow Library’ Program Pushes LGBTQ Content To Kids As Young As 5)

“As we celebrate Pride, we must continue taking action to ensure that everyone has the freedom to be who they are in Michigan,” Whitmer said ahead of signing the order, according to 9 and 10 News, a Michigan-based outlet. “That’s why I am establishing the LGBTQ+ Commission to focus on health, safety, economic opportunity, and talent retention for the LGBTQ+ community. This issue is personal for me, and I will fight like hell to bring more diverse voices into the decision-making process so we can build a brighter future for every Michigander.”

The Governor will appoint members to the commission, which must include an educator, a tribal member, a transgender person, a parent of a LGBTQ child and a member of a religious institution that “welcomes members of the LGBTQ community,” the executive order reads. A representative from the state’s Department of Education, Department of Civil Rights, Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity will serve on the commission.

The commission will also be in charge of making recommendations to improve the “health, safety and well-being” of the LGBTQ community within the state. The executive order directs the commission to recommend ways the state can promote LGBTQ culture and history through the state government.

This #PrideMonth, I’m proud to celebrate the steps we’ve taken to make Michigan a place where everyone is able to be themselves and pursue their full potential. Today I built upon our previous work by signing an Executive Order to establish the Michigan LGBTQ+ Advisory Council. pic.twitter.com/9zQORvwKy3 — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 11, 2023

The executive order comes as schools and churches across the country are embracing Pride month celebrations to honor the LGBTQ community. In Oregon, a school district hosted a “Pride Fest” on June 2 that included several activities such as a drag show and a clothing swap. A New York City church is promoting a “Youth Queer Prom” for 9-12 grade LGBTQ students.

