Video Shows Bizarre Weather Event Wreaking Havoc In Boulder

Video footage and photographs released Monday showed the insane moment significant flooding and extreme hail blanketed Boulder, Colorado, in early June.

You’d be forgiven for thinking the videos and photos shared by climate scientist Daniel Swain and others on Twitter were of Colorado in the depths of winter. In one particular clip, hail and ice-packed water flowed down what appears to be a residential street. The sidewalks are covered in a layer of hail so thick that it looks like snow.

This is June in Colorado.

Around one to two inches of hail landed in downtown Boulder Monday, according to Swain. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected throughout the Boulder to Denver area, increasing the risk of further flash flooding significantly. Poor drainage and burn areas are only making things worse, according to the National Weather Service.

Another video shared by a Twitter user revealed the sheer sound of the hail pummeling infrastructure throughout Boulder. (RELATED: Check Out The National Weather Service’s Amazing Word Gymnastics Over California Drought Questions)

Outside of the city, footage shared by meteorologist Kody Wilson showed the size of the storm system sitting atop an open valley somewhere within the state. Even the Weather Channel seemed surprised by the flowing rivers formed by the hail storms throughout the region, sharing their own footage of the torrents as they drifted past a fairly populated intersection.