Chris Christie Distances Himself From Federal Abortion Ban: ‘Should Not Be Involved’

Presidential candidate Chris Christie said during a CNN town hall Monday that at the current moment, the federal government “should not be involved” when dealing with abortion.

The former New Jersey mayor was addressing questions from CNN host Anderson Cooper about whether he would sign an abortion ban into federal law if he were elected as president in 2024. When Christie said that he doesn’t “think we should be worried about that now” and that it was not the federal government’s job to get involved unless there was a total consensus among all 50 states. (RELATED: Chris Christie Says Trump Would Spend Second Term ‘Settling Scores’)

“The federal government should not be involved unless and until there’s a consensus around the country from the 50 states making their own decisions about what it should be,” Christie said during the town hall. “And if at that time, there’s a consensus that has emerged, well then that’s fine.”

Chris Christie says at a CNN town hall that he believes each state should decide its own abortion laws. Asked whether he would sign a bill for a federal abortion ban as president if there was consensus, he said, “That’s a lot of ifs in there.” https://t.co/q5tmMi3pCk pic.twitter.com/RptBECmc8l — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 13, 2023

Christie also said he believed Roe v. Wade “was wrong” and that the decision to ban abortions should be left up to the states.

“What I stand for, Anderson is what conservatives have been arguing for for 50 years, which is that Roe [v. Wade] was wrong, there’s no federal constitutional right to an abortion and that the states should decide,” Christie told Cooper. “And I absolutely believe that each state should make their decision on this.”

Christie has said in the past that the “issue of abortion’s not in the Constitution,” making it a state problem, according to NBC News. Fellow candidate Donald Trump has also said in the past that he believed abortion was a state issue and would not support a federal ban but later attempted to walk back the comments after multiple pro-life organizations criticized the former president.

Christie did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.